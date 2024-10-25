Maxx Crosby has no injury designation; Jakobi Meyers is questionable

Raiders edge rusher Maxx Crosby (ankle) has no injury designation after returning to full participation on Friday.

Crosby missed Thursday’s on-field work after full participation Wednesday.

The Raiders ruled out right guard Dylan Parham (foot), giving Jordan Meredith another start.

Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (ankle), tight end Harrison Bryant (elbow), linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (hamstring) and linebacker Kana’i Mauga (knee) are questionable.

Bryant missed practice all week, while the Meyers, Eichenberg and Mauga returned to full participation Friday.