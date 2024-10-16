Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week

Texans defensive end Will Anderson did his part to make sure that Patriots rookie quarterback Drake Maye’s first NFL start had an unhappy ending in Week Six.

Anderson sacked Maye three times, knocked down a pass and recorded four tackles for loss to help spur Houston to a 41-21 win over New England. It was the first three-sack game of Anderson’s NFL career and he’s now up to 5.5 on the year.

The NFL announced on Wednesday that Anderson has been named the AFC’s defensive player of the week as a result of that performance.

It is the first time that the 2023 defensive rookie of the year has taken those honors and he’ll look to build on that effort in Green Bay this week.