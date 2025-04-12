 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_joeflaccobrowns_250411.jpg
Flacco returns to the Browns on a one-year deal
nbc_pft_hill_250411.jpg
NFL reportedly seeks 911 audio from Hill incident
nbc_pft_lastplaceteams_250411.jpg
Last-place NFL teams that can transform in 2025

Other PFT Content

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_joeflaccobrowns_250411.jpg
Flacco returns to the Browns on a one-year deal
nbc_pft_hill_250411.jpg
NFL reportedly seeks 911 audio from Hill incident
nbc_pft_lastplaceteams_250411.jpg
Last-place NFL teams that can transform in 2025

Other PFT Content

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Aidan Hutchinson on end of rehab: I’m there, I’d say I’m good

  
Published April 12, 2025 04:13 PM

Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson posted a video of himself sprinting in February and his recovery from his season-ending broken fibula and tibia has just about reached the finished line with the team’s offseason program about to start.

Hutchinson gave an update on where things stand during an interview with Marty Smith of ESPN from The Masters golf tournament this week. Hutchinson said there were “pretty rough” moments early on the process, but that being through those times has left him with “this appreciation” for what his body is capable of doing.

That body has progressed to a point where Hutchinson said that his next stop was to officially put an end to the rehabilitation process.

“I’m there. I’d say I’m good,” Hutchinson said. “I’ve got my last evaluation tests when I get back — I leave today and I go back tomorrow to the rehab — I’m gonna finish those evals and once I knock them out of the park, I’ll be on my way and done with rehab. It was a long process, I’ll tell you that.”

Hutchinson had 28.5 sacks in 39 regular season games before his injury and three sacks in three playoff games, which makes it easy to understand why the Lions will be happy to have him back in the fold. It also makes it easy to understand why they might move sooner rather than later to lock him up with a long-term contract extension.