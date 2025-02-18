 Skip navigation
Aidan Hutchinson posts running video as he continues to recover from broken leg

  
Published February 18, 2025 01:59 PM

Lions defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard said this week that he wants the unit to be built around the defensive line and a key part of those plans will be a healthy Aidan Hutchinson.

The defensive end broke his tibia and fibula in October and his rehab has progressed to the point that Hutchinson is able to run on the field. Hutchinson posted video of himself going through a workout on Instagram Monday.

Hutchinson talked about making it back for the Super Bowl in December, but the Lions’ loss to the Commanders in the divisional round of the playoffs meant there was no chance to put that to the test.

If he can make a full recovery before the start of the 2025 campaign, it will be a big plus for the Lions’ chances of making a deeper postseason run next time around.