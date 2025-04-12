Dak Prescott says Brian Schottenheimer has the whole building excited for a new chapter

The Cowboys have promoted Brian Schottenheimer from offensive coordinator to head coach, and quarterback Dak Prescott says the early returns within the building show a lot of optimism about what the new coach can bring.

“Just excitement,” Prescott said. “I’ve known Schotty. He’s been there the last three years, first year being a consultant, that it’s not any monumental conversations that needed to happen, but his direction and the way he sees this offense going, the way he sees this team knowing, it’s clear throughout the team with the guys, with the men he’s hired as coaches, the way he’s got this whole building on the same page. Just excited for this chapter under him.”

The 51-year-old Schottenheimer has spent the last three years in Dallas and previously had coordinator titles with the Rams, Seahawks and Jaguars, as well as at Georgia. But this is his first time with the top job, which means there are some questions about what kind of head coach he’ll be.

Prescott sounds confident that Schottenheimer will prove he’s the right coach for the top job in Dallas. And perhaps the first head coach in three decades who can get Dallas past the divisional round of the playoffs.