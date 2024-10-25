Edge rusher Brian Burns, RT Jermaine Eluemunor did not practice Friday

Giants edge rusher Brian Burns (groin, Achilles) went through a limited practice Thursday but was downgraded to a non-participant Friday.

The Giants play the Steelers on Monday night, so their status report Saturday will give an idea of where Burns is in his rehab.

The team added right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (hip) to the report as a non-participant.

Defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (hip) returned to practice on a limited basis Friday.

Punter Jamie Gillan (left hamstring), cornerback Adoree’ Jackson (neck) and linebacker Ty Summers (ankle) remained out of practice Friday.

Cornerback Cor’Dale Flott (groin) and cornerback Tre Hawkins (ankle) returned to limited work Friday after missing Thursday’s session.

Wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton (Achilles) was upgraded to a full participant, and wide receiver Jalin Hyatt (rib) practiced fully again.