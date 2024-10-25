 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_facemasknocallv2_241025.jpg
Why aren’t facemask no-calls reviewable in NFL?
nbc_pft_bearscommanders_241025.jpg
Commanders shouldn’t push Daniels with rib injury
nbc_pft_cowboysfanstour_241025.jpg
Cowboys’ practice facility tours a distraction?

Other PFT Content

John Lynch: I think we've got enough at wide receiver
John Lynch: I think we’ve got enough at wide receiver
Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Other PFT Content

Edge rusher Brian Burns, RT Jermaine Eluemunor did not practice Friday

  
Published October 25, 2024 04:00 PM

Giants edge rusher Brian Burns (groin, Achilles) went through a limited practice Thursday but was downgraded to a non-participant Friday.

The Giants play the Steelers on Monday night, so their status report Saturday will give an idea of where Burns is in his rehab.

The team added right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (hip) to the report as a non-participant.

Defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (hip) returned to practice on a limited basis Friday.

Punter Jamie Gillan (left hamstring), cornerback Adoree’ Jackson (neck) and linebacker Ty Summers (ankle) remained out of practice Friday.

Cornerback Cor’Dale Flott (groin) and cornerback Tre Hawkins (ankle) returned to limited work Friday after missing Thursday’s session.

Wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton (Achilles) was upgraded to a full participant, and wide receiver Jalin Hyatt (rib) practiced fully again.