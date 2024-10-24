PFT’s Week 8 2024 NFL picks: Florio vs. Simms

We followed our best week yet with an even better week.

At least I did.

We both went 12-2 in Week 6. In Week 7, I bumped it up to 13-2. Simms slipped to 12-3.

Against the spread, I was 12-3. He was 9-5.

(Straight up, I’m 25-4 the last two weeks. He’s 24-5.)

For the year, I’m 73-34; he’s 66-41. Against the spread, I’m 66-38-3, and he’s 52-52-3.

We disagree on only two games this week, straight up. Scroll for all Week 8 picks.

Vikings (-2.5) at Rams

This is a very dangerous game for the Vikings, four day after a hard-fought game against the Lions. With a victory, the Rams might want to rethink whether they should be trading Cooper Kupp — or anyone else.

Florio: Rams, 24-21.

Simms: Vikings, 27-24.

Eagles at Bengals (-2)

Both teams got on the right track with wins over the Giants and Browns. The Bengals have a chance to get to .500; it’s hard to imagine them blowing it.

Florio: Bengals, 27-20.

Simms: Bengals, 31-28.

Ravens (-8.5) at Browns

The original Browns are back in town. And they have a modern-day Jim Brown at tailback, along with a quarterback who is better than any quarterback the Browns have had since Otto Graham.

Florio: Ravens, 42-20.

Simms: Ravens, 27-14.

Titans at Lions (-11)

This could get ugly.

Florio: Lions, 41-17.

Simms: Lions, 31-17.

Colts at Texans (-5)

The Texans can’t afford to blow their early-season lead in the AFC South.

Florio: Texans, 27-21.

Simms: Texans, 30-21.

Packers (-4) at Jaguars

“Welcome back from London. Now, take your whupping.”

Florio: Packers, 34-23.

Simms: Packers, 34-24.

Cardinals at Dolphins (-3.5)

Short week, long trip, Tua is back. Bad combo for the Cardinals.

Florio: Dolphins, 30-24.

Simms: Dolphins, 24-21.

Jets (-7) at Patriots

“Low energy” vs. “soft” makes for a compelling matchup between struggling teams.

Florio: Jets, 23-17.

Simms: Jets, 27-17.

Falcons (-2.5) at Buccaneers

Creamsicles to the rescue. Also, having Antoine Winfield Jr. should help take away the throws that were so wide open down the middle the last time they met.

Florio: Buccaneers, 23-20.

Simms: Falcons, 28-24.

Saints at Chargers (-7)

The Saints remain overmatched, at least until Derek Carr returns.

Florio: Chargers, 24-16.

Simms: Chargers, 31-13.

Bills (-3) at Seahawks

This one could go either way. The Seahawks not having DK Metcalf and the Bills having Amari Cooper could be the difference.

Florio: Bills, 27-23.

Simms: Bills, 28-24.

Panthers at Broncos (-9.5)

Bryce Young runs into a buzzsaw in Denver.

Florio: Broncos, 31-13.

Simms: Broncos, 24-13.

Chiefs (-10) at Raiders

The Chiefs haven’t lost since the Raiders came to Arrowhead last Christmas.

Florio: Chiefs, 24-20.

Simms: Chiefs, 31-16.

Bears (-2.5) at Commanders

Not having Jayden Daniels (if he can’t go due to a rub injury) will make all the difference for the Commanders.

Florio: Bears, 24-20.

Simms: Bears, 24-20.

Cowboys at 49ers (-4)

The loser is done. The winner still might be.

Florio: 49ers, 30-21.

Simms: 49ers, 27-24.

Giants at Steelers (-6.5)

The Steelers hit the bye at 6-2. On the other side, there are plenty of tough games lurking.

Florio: Steelers, 27-13.

Simms: Steelers, 24-17.