PFT’s Week 8 2024 NFL picks: Florio vs. Simms
We followed our best week yet with an even better week.
At least I did.
We both went 12-2 in Week 6. In Week 7, I bumped it up to 13-2. Simms slipped to 12-3.
Against the spread, I was 12-3. He was 9-5.
(Straight up, I’m 25-4 the last two weeks. He’s 24-5.)
For the year, I’m 73-34; he’s 66-41. Against the spread, I’m 66-38-3, and he’s 52-52-3.
We disagree on only two games this week, straight up. Scroll for all Week 8 picks.
Vikings (-2.5) at Rams
This is a very dangerous game for the Vikings, four day after a hard-fought game against the Lions. With a victory, the Rams might want to rethink whether they should be trading Cooper Kupp — or anyone else.
Florio: Rams, 24-21.
Simms: Vikings, 27-24.
Eagles at Bengals (-2)
Both teams got on the right track with wins over the Giants and Browns. The Bengals have a chance to get to .500; it’s hard to imagine them blowing it.
Florio: Bengals, 27-20.
Simms: Bengals, 31-28.
Ravens (-8.5) at Browns
The original Browns are back in town. And they have a modern-day Jim Brown at tailback, along with a quarterback who is better than any quarterback the Browns have had since Otto Graham.
Florio: Ravens, 42-20.
Simms: Ravens, 27-14.
Titans at Lions (-11)
This could get ugly.
Florio: Lions, 41-17.
Simms: Lions, 31-17.
Colts at Texans (-5)
The Texans can’t afford to blow their early-season lead in the AFC South.
Florio: Texans, 27-21.
Simms: Texans, 30-21.
Packers (-4) at Jaguars
“Welcome back from London. Now, take your whupping.”
Florio: Packers, 34-23.
Simms: Packers, 34-24.
Cardinals at Dolphins (-3.5)
Short week, long trip, Tua is back. Bad combo for the Cardinals.
Florio: Dolphins, 30-24.
Simms: Dolphins, 24-21.
Jets (-7) at Patriots
“Low energy” vs. “soft” makes for a compelling matchup between struggling teams.
Florio: Jets, 23-17.
Simms: Jets, 27-17.
Falcons (-2.5) at Buccaneers
Creamsicles to the rescue. Also, having Antoine Winfield Jr. should help take away the throws that were so wide open down the middle the last time they met.
Florio: Buccaneers, 23-20.
Simms: Falcons, 28-24.
Saints at Chargers (-7)
The Saints remain overmatched, at least until Derek Carr returns.
Florio: Chargers, 24-16.
Simms: Chargers, 31-13.
Bills (-3) at Seahawks
This one could go either way. The Seahawks not having DK Metcalf and the Bills having Amari Cooper could be the difference.
Florio: Bills, 27-23.
Simms: Bills, 28-24.
Panthers at Broncos (-9.5)
Bryce Young runs into a buzzsaw in Denver.
Florio: Broncos, 31-13.
Simms: Broncos, 24-13.
Chiefs (-10) at Raiders
The Chiefs haven’t lost since the Raiders came to Arrowhead last Christmas.
Florio: Chiefs, 24-20.
Simms: Chiefs, 31-16.
Bears (-2.5) at Commanders
Not having Jayden Daniels (if he can’t go due to a rub injury) will make all the difference for the Commanders.
Florio: Bears, 24-20.
Simms: Bears, 24-20.
Cowboys at 49ers (-4)
The loser is done. The winner still might be.
Florio: 49ers, 30-21.
Simms: 49ers, 27-24.
Giants at Steelers (-6.5)
The Steelers hit the bye at 6-2. On the other side, there are plenty of tough games lurking.
Florio: Steelers, 27-13.
Simms: Steelers, 24-17.