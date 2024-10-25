 Skip navigation
Texans rule out S Jimmie Ward, LB Azeez Al-Shaair

  
Published October 25, 2024 04:29 PM

The Texans will miss at least three defensive starters for Sunday’s game against the Colts and possibly a fourth.

Linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (knee) and safety Jimmie Ward (groin) all week and will not play again Sunday. Ward has missed the past two games, and Al-Shaair missed Sunday’s game.

Defensive end Mario Edwards has served only one game of his four-game suspension for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy, so he remains out.

Linebacker Henry To’oTo’o (concussion) returned to a limited practice Friday after being downgraded Thursday and is questionable.

Everyone else, including receivers Steven Sims (back) and Robert Woods (foot), defensive end Will Anderson (chest) and cornerback Kamari Lassiter (shoulder), is good to go for Sunday.

To’oTo’o and Lassiter were inactive with their injuries in Week 7.