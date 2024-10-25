 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_facemasknocallv2_241025.jpg
Why aren’t facemask no-calls reviewable in NFL?
nbc_pft_bearscommanders_241025.jpg
Commanders shouldn’t push Daniels with rib injury
nbc_pft_cowboysfanstour_241025.jpg
Cowboys’ practice facility tours a distraction?

Other PFT Content

San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks
John Lynch: I think we’ve got enough at wide receiver
Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Vikings-Rams draws 12.6 million for Thursday Night Football

  
Published October 25, 2024 06:56 PM

The Rams’ upset win over the Vikings was a winner for Amazon Prime.

Thursday night’s 30-20 L.A. win drew 12.6 million viewers on average. It’s an 11-percent increase over last week’s Week 8 Thursday night game, between the Buccaneers and the Bills.

For the season, Thursday Night Football is averaging 13.22 million viewers.

That’s good news for the NFL’s pivot to streaming, only three days after a disastrous ESPN+ Monday night game between the Chargers and Cardinals.

While Thursday night games on Prime still have a long way to go to catch the numbers they were generating on broadcast TV, it’s getting there. In time, maybe the numbers will be similar.

Next Thursday, the Jets return to prime time (again), with a visit from the Texans.