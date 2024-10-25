Vikings-Rams draws 12.6 million for Thursday Night Football

The Rams’ upset win over the Vikings was a winner for Amazon Prime.

Thursday night’s 30-20 L.A. win drew 12.6 million viewers on average. It’s an 11-percent increase over last week’s Week 8 Thursday night game, between the Buccaneers and the Bills.

For the season, Thursday Night Football is averaging 13.22 million viewers.

That’s good news for the NFL’s pivot to streaming, only three days after a disastrous ESPN+ Monday night game between the Chargers and Cardinals.

While Thursday night games on Prime still have a long way to go to catch the numbers they were generating on broadcast TV, it’s getting there. In time, maybe the numbers will be similar.

Next Thursday, the Jets return to prime time (again), with a visit from the Texans.