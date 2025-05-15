Matthew Stafford looking forward to “good battle” with Lions in Los Angeles in Week 15

When the Lions and Rams swapped quarterbacks Matthew Stafford and Jared Goff in 2021, few could have imagined how well it would work out for both teams: Stafford has won a Super Bowl with the Rams, while the Lions have become one of the best teams in the NFL with Goff as their quarterback — and with the draft picks they got in that trade.

The Rams and Lions should both be playoff contenders again this year, and that makes their Week 15 matchup a big one. They’ll meet on Sunday, December 14, at 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox, and there’s a good chance the game will have NFC playoff implications for both teams. Stafford said on NFL Network that he’s looking forward to facing off against Goff, Lions coach Dan Campbell and the rest of his former team.

“That’ll be fun,” Stafford said. “We’ve had some great matchups. Dan and Jared and those guys did a hell of a job the last couple years getting that thing turned in the right direction. They’re playing really good football. Lost some coordinators and that’s a challenge. Every season is a new season when you step out there and go play. Definitely had some great matchups the last couple years against those guys. It’ll be interesting having it in our place in December. I’m sure it’ll be another good battle.”

Stafford has faced the Lions three times, twice in the regular season and once in the playoffs. His Rams won the first meeting at home in 2021. The other two matchups have been in Detroit, and the Lions won both, in the playoffs after the 2023 season and then in Week One of the 2024 season. Stafford will hope to even the score in Week 14.