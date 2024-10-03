PFT’s Week 5 2024 NFL picks, Florio vs. Simms

Simms is struggling. So far, I’m not. (At least not last week.)

11-5 straight up and 9-7 against the spread pushed me to 41-23 and 37-25-2, respectively. Chris went 8-8 and 6-10, making him 36-28 and 28-34-2, respectively.

This week, we disagree on three outcomes, straight up. All picks appear below.

By the way, before gambling became legalized, picks like this would carry the disclaimer, “For amusement purposes only.” For these purposes, take our picks only as a source of amusement. Don’t use them as the basis for your own betting.

Anyone can come up with any stats to support any side of any bet. You’ll get some right, you’ll get some wrong. Eventually, you’ll be just wrong enough for the house to make its money.

Finally, if/when you bet, be smart. Only bet what you can afford to lose. Chances are you will.

Especially if you listen to us.

Buccaneers at Falcons (-1.5)

The Bucs will love that they are underdogs in this one. They shouldn’t be.

Florio: Buccaneers, 27-20.

Simms: Buccaneers, 24-20.

Jets at Vikings (-2.5)

Which Jets team shows up?

Florio: Vikings, 24-17.

Simms: Jets, 24-21.

Panthers at Bears (-4)

The Bears could be ready to start making a move.

Florio: Bears, 30-21.

Simms: Bears, 23-20.

Ravens (-2.5) at Bengals

Can the Bengals’ defense slow down Baltimore’s offense? (Probably not.)

Florio: Ravens, 31-27.

Simms: Ravens, 34-28.

Bills (-1) at Texans

Are the Texans ready to beat an elite team? Since their resurgence started, it hasn’t really happened.

Florio: Bills, 27-24.

Simms: Texans, 30-27.

Colts at Jaguars (-3)

A blowout loss could get Doug Pederson blown out as Jacksonville coach.

Florio: Colts, 24-21.

Simms: Colts, 28-21.

Dolphins at Patriots (-1)

The Dolphins are a hot mess offensively.

Florio: Patriots, 16-9.

Simms: Patriots, 17-14.

Browns at Commanders (-3.5)

Jayden Daniels is who Deshaun Watson was seven years ago.

Florio: Commanders, 31-21.

Simms: Commanders, 20-17.

Raiders at Broncos (-2.5)

Denver is quietly putting together a dominant defense.

Florio: Broncos, 20-17.

Simms: Broncos, 19-13.

Cardinals at 49ers (-7)

Both teams are better than their records indicate. The 49ers seem to be on the verge of fattening up their record.

Florio: 49ers, 30-21.

Simms: 49ers, 31-20.

Packers (-3) at Rams

Green Bay needs this one, badly.

Florio: Packers, 24-13.

Simms: Packers, 30-20.

Giants at Seahawks (-6.5)

The Giants had a mini-bye, and the Seahawks are operating on a short week. That makes this one closer.

Florio: Seahawks, 24-20.

Simms: Seahawks, 27-21.

Cowboys at Steelers (-2.5)

The defensive injuries will hurt the Cowboys.

Florio: Steelers, 28-24.

Simms: Steelers, 24-17.

Saints Chiefs (-5.5)

How will the Chiefs replace Rashee Rice? As usual, they’ll find a way.

Florio: Chiefs, 24-20.

Simms: Saints, 27-20.