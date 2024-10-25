Ravens list CB Marlon Humphrey as doubtful; WR Zay Flowers as questionable

Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey reportedly does not have a long-term injury, but it appears he will miss Sunday’s game against the Browns.

The team lists Humphrey as doubtful.

He left Monday night’s win over the Bucs with a knee injury.

Humphrey, 28, had two interceptions in Tampa, and in seven games this season, he has four interceptions, eight passes defensed and 33 tackles.

The Ravens ruled out running back Rasheen Ali (ankle), running back Keaton Mitchell (knee) and cornerback T.J. Tampa (ankle).

Receiver Zay Flowers, who injured his ankle against the Bucs, is among the players with a questionable designation. Defensive lineman Travis Jones (ankle), cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis (hamstring) and cornerback Nate Wiggins (shoulder/illness) also are questionable.