DeForest Buckner is questionable; Jonathan Taylor has no injury designation

Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner appears on track to play Sunday despite not practicing Friday.

The team lists him as questionable, but Buckner had a limited practice Wednesday, a full practice Thursday and missed Friday’s practice with a load management day that was not injury-related.

The Colts will have to activate him from injured reserve Saturday for him to play against the Texans.

Running back Jonathan Taylor (ankle) had another full practice and has no injury designation.

The Colts ruled out defensive end Genard Avery (foot) and linebacker Jaylon Carlies (fibula, shoulder).

Linebacker Cameron McGrone (elbow) is questionable but had a full practice Friday.