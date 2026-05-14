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Report: Panthers will host the Bears in Week 1

  
Published May 14, 2026 07:11 AM

The Bears were one of the teams under consideration for a season-opening trip to Seattle, but the NFL is reportedly going with a Super Bowl rematch so the defending NFC North champs will be heading elsewhere.

It will still be a matchup of two teams coming off of playoff berths. The Bears will be in Charlotte to face the Panthers, according to a report from Jordan Schultz.

With the Sunday night and Monday night games for that week already announced, the game will be played on Sunday afternoon.

There will always be a link between the two clubs as the Panthers traded with the Bears to acquire the first overall pick in 2023 and select quarterback Bryce Young. The Panthers wound up with the worst record in the league after Young’s rough rookie season, but the first overall pick belonged to the Bears and they used it to acquire quarterback Caleb Williams.