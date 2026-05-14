CB Nazeeh Johnson visits the Giants

Cornerback Nazeeh Johnson is visiting another NFC East team as he looks for a place to play in 2026.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Johnson is visiting with the Giants on Thursday. Johnson visited with the Eagles last week.

Johnson was a 2022 seventh-round pick in Kansas City and has spent the last four seasons with the Chiefs. He was limited to two late-season games last year after injuring his shoulder in the preseason and he missed all of 2023 with a torn ACL.

When healthy, Johnson had 66 tackles and a sack in 29 regular season games. He also has eight tackles in the postseason.