Nazeeh Johnson visiting with Eagles on Monday

The Eagles are taking a look at a defensive player who would likely be a significant special teams contributor.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports on Monday that cornerback Nazeeh Johnson is visiting with Philadelphia on Monday.

Johnson, 27, was a Chiefs seventh-round pick in 2022. He has appeared in 29 career games with six starts in his career. A shoulder injury limited Johnson to just two games in 2025, and he played exclusively on special teams.

Back in 2024, Johnson was on the field for 48 percent of defensive snaps and 40 percent of special teams snaps in his 16 games played.