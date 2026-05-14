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Nik Bonitto: Everyone would love having Von Miller back in Denver

  
Published May 14, 2026 09:32 AM

Von Miller said in March that he would love to return to the Broncos if he did not re-sign with the Commanders and that prospect came up with the Broncos’ current pass-rushing ace.

Miller was a 2011 first-round pick for the Broncos and he won a Super Bowl while making four All-Pro teams before being traded to the Rams in 2021. He remains a free agent and Broncos edge rusher Nik Bonitto said that the notion of a second stint with the Broncos is something that would be met with smiles in Denver.

“It would be pretty crazy, for sure,” Bonitto said, via Zac Stevens of DNVR. “Obviously, everybody would love that. Not only the fans but the players. He’s a guy that’s loved here in Denver so much. My personal favorite player ever to watch. Just being able to share a room with him would be amazing.”

Miller had nine sacks for the Commanders last season, but it’s unclear if the musings of the two players are matched by concrete interest from the Broncos in a reunion.