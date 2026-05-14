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Report: Lions will face Saints in Detroit to open 2026 season

  
Published May 14, 2026 11:39 AM

As more of the 2026 schedule gets revealed before the full unveiling at 8 p.m. ET, we now know another Week 1 matchup between a pair of NFC teams.

Per Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.football, the Saints and Lions will play each other in Detroit to open the season.

Detroit’s Week 2 opponent had already been revealed, as the club will be on the road to face Buffalo as the Bills open Highmark Stadium on Thursday Night Football.

The exact time of the Week 1 contest between the Saints and Lions has not yet been disclosed.

Detroit and New Orleans last faced one another in 2023, with the Lions coming away with a 33-28 victory at the Superdome. Quarterback Jared Goff threw for 213 yards with a pair of touchdowns in that game.

With the Lions missing the postseason at 9-8 in 2025 and the Saints finishing the season 6-11 in Kellen Moore’s first year as head coach, this Week 1 contest is a sneaky intriguing matchup between a pair of 2026 postseason hopefuls.