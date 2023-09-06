2025 NFL Schedule

While this offseason has brought no shortage of storylines and shocking moves, it is nearly time for the action to return to the football field. Training camps all over the NFL are now in session, which means regular season football is just weeks away.
NBC Sports has you covered with everything you need to know about the 2023 NFL season. From the preseason anticipation of the Hall of Fame Game (Thursday, August 3rd) to the NFL Kickoff and Sunday Night Football, NBC and Peacock are bringing fans more football than ever in 2023.
See below for everything you need to know about the 2023 NFL season, all beginning with the NFL Kickoff on NBC.
When does the 2023 NFL regular season begin?
Regular season football officially returns with the 2023 NFL Kickoff, as the Detroit Lions pay a visit to the reigning Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday, September 7.
The game will air exclusively on NBC and Peacock, with kickoff scheduled for 8:20 p.m. EST. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. EST with Football Night in America.
Who is playing in the 2023 NFL Kickoff Game?
This year’s NFL Kickoff Game features a matchup between Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs and Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions. Thursday’s game is the first step for the Chiefs in their bid to become the first repeat Super Bowl champions since the New England Patriots in 2003-04.
How to watch the 2023 NFL Kickoff Game - Lions vs Chiefs
- Date: Thursday, September 7th
- Time: 8:20pm ET (Coverage begins with Football Night in America at 7pm ET)
- TV Network: NBC
- Streaming: Peacock
What is the 2023 Sunday Night Football schedule?
Sunday Night Football returns to screens worldwide for its 17th season in 2023. See below for this year’s full Sunday Night Football schedule, all beginning with the NFL Kickoff on Sept. 7.
NFL Kickoff
Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
Thursday, Sept. 7 at 8:20 p.m. EST on NBC and Peacock
Week 1
Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants
Sunday, Sept. 10 at 8:20 p.m. EST on NBC and Peacock
Week 2
Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots
Sunday, Sept. 17 at 8:20 p.m. EST on NBC and Peacock
Week 3
Pittsburgh Steelers at Las Vegas Raiders
Sunday, Sept. 24 at 8:20 p.m. EST on NBC and Peacock
Week 4
Kansas City Chiefs at New York Jets
Sunday, Oct. 1 at 8:20 p.m. EST on NBC and Peacock
Week 5
Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers
Sunday, Oct. 8 at 8:20 p.m. EST on NBC and Peacock
Week 6
New York Giants at Buffalo Bills
Sunday, Oct. 15 at 8:20 p.m. EST on NBC and Peacock
Week 7
Miami Dolphins at Philadelphia Eagles
Sunday, Oct. 22 at 8:20 p.m. EST on NBC and Peacock
Week 8
Chicago Bears at Los Angeles Chargers
Sunday, Oct. 29 at 8:20 p.m. EST on NBC and Peacock
Week 9
Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals
Sunday, November 5 at 8:20 p.m. EST on NBC and Peacock
Week 10
New York Jets at Las Vegas Raiders
Sunday, Nov. 12 at 8:20 p.m. EST on NBC and Peacock
Week 11
Minnesota Vikings at Denver Broncos
Sunday, Nov. 19 at 8:20 p.m. EST on NBC and Peacock
Thanksgiving Day Game
San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks
Thursday, Nov. 23 at 8:20 p.m. EST on NBC and Peacock
Week 12
Baltimore Ravens at Los Angeles Chargers
Sunday, November 26 at 8:20 p.m. EST on NBC and Peacock
Week 13
Kansas City Chiefs at Green Bay Packers
Sunday, December 3 at 8:20 p.m. EST on NBC and Peacock
Week 14
Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys
Sunday, December 10 at 8:20 p.m. EST on NBC and Peacock
Week 15
Baltimore Ravens at Jacksonville Jaguars
Sunday, December 17 at 8:20 p.m. EST on NBC and Peacock
Week 16, Double-Header
Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers
Saturday, Dec. 23 at 8:20 p.m. EST on NBC and Peacock
Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Chargers
Saturday, Dec. 23 at 4:30 p.m. EST exclusively on Peacock
Week 17
Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings
Sunday, Dec. 31 at 8:20 p.m. EST on NBC and Peacock
After finishing the 2021 NFL Season with a record of 11-6, expectations grew for the Arizona Cardinals in the 2022 season. Those expectations were not met as the Cardinals finished with a record of 4-13. The Cardinals had fired their head coach Kliff Kingsbury after the first year of a four year extension. With new head coach Jonathan Gannon coming from Philadelphia to help the Cardinals, what does this season hold for Arizona? Will Kyler Murray be QB1 after the season? Will DeAndre Hopkins be on the roster come Week 1? Now that the 18-week 2023 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Cardinals’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more.
- Cardinals 2022 Record: 4-13 (missed playoffs)
- Head Coach: Jonathan Gannon
- Key Players: Kyler Murray (QB), DeAndre Hopkins (WR), Isaiah Simmons (LB)
- Cardinals 2023 NFL draft results
Arizona Cardinals schedule 2023 (all times Eastern)
- Week 1: 9/10 at Washington Commanders, 1:00 PM, FOX
- Week 2: 9/17 vs. New York Giants, 4:05 PM, FOX
- Week 3: 9/24 vs. Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 PM, FOX
- Week 4: 10/1 at San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 PM, FOX
- Week 5: 10/8 vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 4:05 PM, FOX
- Week 6: 10/15 at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 PM, FOX
- Week 7: 10/22 at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 PM, FOX
- Week 8: 10/29 vs. Baltimore Ravens, 4:25 PM, CBS
- Week 9: 11/5 at Cleveland Browns, 1:00 PM, CBS
- Week 10: 11/12 vs. Atlanta Falcons, 4:05 PM, CBS
- Week 11: 11/19 at Houston Texans, 1:00 PM, CBS
- Week 12: 11/26 vs. Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 PM, FOX
- Week 13: 12/3 at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1:00 PM, CBS
- Week 14: BYE WEEK
- Week 15: 12/17 vs. San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 PM, CBS
- Week 16: 12/24 at Chicago Bears, 4:25 PM, FOX
- Week 17: 12/31 at Philadelphia Eagles, 1:00 PM, FOX
- Week 18: TBD vs. Seattle Seahawks, TBD, TBD
Check out every teams’ 2023 NFL schedule below:
AFC:
- East (BUF | MIA | NE | NYJ)
- North (BAL | CIN | CLE | PIT)
- South (HOU | IND | JAX | TEN)
- West (DEN | KC | LV | LAC)
NFC:
Entering the 2022 NFL Season the Los Angeles Rams were on a high note, celebrating a Super Bowl LVI Championship. Winning a championship means high expectations, the Rams did not meet those expectations. After QB Matthew Stafford went down with injury, it was a frustrating season for the Rams. Will that misfortune of 2022 change? Or is this the end of Sean McVay’s time as Rams coach? Now that the 18-week 2023 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Rams’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more.
- Rams 2022 Record: 5-12 (missed playoffs)
- Head Coach: Sean McVay
- Key Players: Matthew Stafford (QB), Cooper Kupp (WR), Aaron Donald (DE)
- Rams 2023 NFL draft results
Los Angeles Rams schedule 2023 (all times Eastern)
- Week 1: 9/10 at Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 PM, FOX
- Week 2: 9/17 vs. San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 PM, FOX
- Week 3: 9/25 at Cincinnati Bengals (Monday), 8:15 PM, ESPN
- Week 4: 10/1 at Indianapolis Colts, 1:00 PM, FOX
- Week 5: 10/8 vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 4:05 PM, FOX
- Week 6: 10/15 vs. Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 PM, FOX
- Week 7: 10/22 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 4:05 PM, FOX
- Week 8: 10/29 at Dallas Cowboys, 1:00 PM, FOX
- Week 9: 11/5 at Green Bay Packers, 1:00 PM, FOX
- Week 10: BYE WEEK
- Week 11: 11/19 vs. Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 PM, CBS
- Week 12: 11/26 at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 PM, FOX
- Week 13: 12/3 vs. Cleveland Browns, 4:25 PM, FOX
- Week 14: 12/10 at Baltimore Ravens, 1:00 PM, FOX
- Week 15: 12/17 vs. Washington Commanders, 4:05 PM, CBS
- Week 16: 12/21 vs. New Orleans Saints (Thursday), 8:15 PM, Amazon Prime Video
- Week 17: 12/31 at New York Giants, 1:00 PM, FOX
- Week 18: TBD at San Francisco 49ers, TBD, TBD
Prime-time games
- Monday Night Football: Week 3 vs. Bengals
- Thursday Night Football: Week 16 vs. Saints
The Seattle Seahawks have recovered more than expected after trading star QB Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos, they made the playoffs. If you told many the day of the trade the Seahawks were gonna be in a better position then the Broncos, they would have laughed at you. But behind the performance of AP Comeback Player of The Year Geno Smith, as well as the additions of CB Devon Witherspoon and WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba to a team which already has DK Metcalf and Jamal Adams, the Seahawks might surprise even more people this season. Now that the 18-week 2023 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Seahawks’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more.
- Seahawks 2022 Record: 9-8 (loss in Wild Card)
- Head Coach: Pete Carroll
- Key Players: Geno Smith (QB), DK Metcalf (WR), Jamal Adams (SS)
- Seahawks 2023 NFL draft results
Seattle Seahawks schedule 2023 (all times Eastern)
- Week 1: 9/10 vs. Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 PM, FOX
- Week 2: 9/17 at Detroit Lions, 1:00 PM, FOX
- Week 3: 9/24 vs. Carolina Panthers, 4:05 PM, CBS
- Week 4: 10/2 at New York Giants (Monday), 8:15 PM, ESPN
- Week 5: BYE WEEK
- Week 6: 10/15 at Cincinnati Bengals, 1:00 PM, CBS
- Week 7: 10/22 vs. Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 PM, FOX
- Week 8: 10/29 vs. Cleveland Browns, 4:05 PM, FOX
- Week 9: 11/5 at Baltimore Ravens, 1:00 PM, CBS
- Week 10: 11/12 vs. Washington Commanders, 4:25 PM, FOX
- Week 11: 11/19 at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 PM, CBS
- Week 12: 11/23 vs. San Francisco 49ers, 8:20 PM, NBC
- Week 13: 11/30 at Dallas Cowboys (Thursday), 8:15 PM, Amazon Prime Video
- Week 14: 12/10 at San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 PM, FOX
- Week 15: 12/17 vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 4:25 PM, FOX
- Week 16: 12/24 at Tennessee Titans, 1:00 PM, CBS
- Week 17: 12/31 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 4:05 PM, FOX
- Week 18: TBD at Arizona Cardinals, TBD, TBD
Prime-time games
- Monday Night Football: Week 4 vs. Giants
- Sunday Night Football: Week 12 vs. 49ers
- Thursday Night Football: Week 13 vs. Cowboys
The San Francisco 49ers are a dominant team with questions at quarterback. Who will be the starter in a perfect lineup, will it be 2021 third overall draft pick Trey Lance, or 2022 Mr. Irrelevant Brock Purdy? Whoever it may be, Kyle Shanahan has built a system for them. With numerous weapons, such as Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, George Kittle, and Kyle Juszczyk. How far will the 49ers go, it entirely depends on the quarterback. Now that the 18-week 2023 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the 49ers’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more.
- 49ers 2022 Record: 13-4 (Loss in NFC Championship)
- Head Coach: Kyle Shanahan
- Key Players: Brock Purdy (QB), Christian McCaffrey (RB), Nick Bosa (DE)
- 49ers 2023 NFL draft results
San Francisco 49ers schedule 2023 (all times Eastern)
- Week 1: 9/10 at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1:00 PM, FOX
- Week 2: 9/17 at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 PM, FOX
- Week 3: 9/21 vs. New York Giants (Thursday), 8:15 PM, Amazon Prime Video
- Week 4: 10/1 vs. Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 PM, FOX
- Week 5: 10/8 vs. Dallas Cowboys, 8:20 PM, NBC
- Week 6: 10/15 at Cleveland Browns, 1:00 PM, FOX
- Week 7: 10/23 at Minnesota Vikings (Monday), 8:15 PM, ESPN
- Week 8: 10/29 vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 4:25 PM, CBS
- Week 9: BYE WEEK
- Week 10: 11/12 at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1:00 PM, FOX
- Week 11: 11/19 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4:05 PM, FOX
- Week 12: 11/23 at Seattle Seahawks (Thursday), 8:20 PM, NBC
- Week 13: 12/3 at Philadelphia Eagles, 4:25 PM, FOX
- Week 14: 12/10 vs. Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 PM, FOX
- Week 15: 12/17 at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 PM, CBS
- Week 16: 12/25 vs. Baltimore Ravens (Monday), 8:15 PM, ABC
- Week 17: 12/31 at Washington Commanders, 1:00 PM, FOX
- Week 18: TBD vs. Los Angeles Rams, TBD, TBD
Prime-time games
- Thursday Night Football: Week 3 vs. Giants
- Sunday Night Football: Week 5 vs. Cowboys
- Monday Night Football: Week 7 vs. Vikings
- Thursday Night Football: Week 12 vs. Seahawks
- Monday Night Football: Week 16 vs. Ravens
There are some questions surrounding the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the (second) retirement of QB Tom Brady, such as who is going to take over the reins at quarterback. The answer: Baker Mayfield. With Mayfield joining an offense with WR’s Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, new protection with new OL Cody Mauch, Ryan Jensen, and Tristan Wirfs. The expectation is for high scoring situations and games for those in Tampa. Now that the 18-week 2023 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Buccaneers’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more.
- Buccaneers 2022 Record: 8-9 (loss in Wild Card)
- Head Coach: Todd Bowles
- Key Players: Baker Mayfield (QB), Mikes Evans (WR), Vita Vea (DL, NT)
- Buccaneers 2023 NFL draft results
Tampa Bay Buccaneers schedule 2023 (all times Eastern)
- Week 1: 9/10 at Minnesota Vikings, 1:00 PM, CBS
- Week 2: 9/17 vs. Chicago Bears, 1:00 PM, FOX
- Week 3: 9/25 vs. Philadelphia Eagles (Monday), 7:15 PM, ABC
- Week 4: 10/1 at New Orleans Saints, 1:00 PM, FOX
- Week 5: BYE WEEK
- Week 6: 10/15 vs. Detroit Lions, 1:00 PM, FOX
- Week 7: 10/22 vs. Atlanta Falcons, 1:00 PM, FOX
- Week 8: 10/26 at Buffalo Bills (Thursday), 8:15 PM, Amazon Prime Video
- Week 9: 11/5 at Houston Texans, 1:00 PM, CBS
- Week 10: 11/12 vs. Tennessee Titans, 1:00 PM, CBS
- Week 11: 11/19 at San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 PM, FOX
- Week 12: 11/26 at Indianapolis Colts, 1:00 PM, CBS
- Week 13: 12/3 vs. Carolina Panthers, 1:00 PM, CBS
- Week 14: 12/10 at Atlanta Falcons, 1:00 PM, cBS
- Week 15: 12/17 at Green Bay Packers, 1:00 PM, FOX
- Week 16: 12/24 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 4:05 PM, CBS
- Week 17: 12/31 vs. New Orleans Saints, 1:00 PM, FOX
- Week 18: TBD at Carolina Panthers, TBD, TBD
Prime-time games
- Monday Night Football: Week 3 vs. Eagles
- Thursday Night Football: Week 8 vs. Bills
According to head coach Arthur Smith, it is the Desmond Ridder show in Atlanta. For how long is anyone’s question after the recent signing of former Washington Commander Taylor Heinicke. Atlanta also adds a new weapon to whoever is quarterback come Week 1 with the drafting of RB Bijan Robinson, to the arsenal of TE Kyle Pitts and RB Cordarrelle Patterson. It will be interesting to see how the Falcons develop and if they can potentially win the NFC South. Now that the 18-week 2023 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Falcons’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more.
- Falcons 2022 Record: 7-10 (missed playoffs)
- Head Coach: Arthur Smith
- Key Players: Desmond Ridder (QB), Bijan Robinson (RB), A.J. Terrell (CB)
- Falcons 2023 NFL draft results
Atlanta Falcons schedule 2023 (all times Eastern)
- Week 1: 9/10 vs. Carolina Panthers, 1:00 PM, FOX
- Week 2: 9/17 vs. Green Bay Packers, 1:00 PM, FOX
- Week 3: 9/24 at Detroit Lions, 1:00 PM, FOX
- Week 4: 10/1 at Jacksonville Jaguars (London), 9:30 AM, ESPN+
- Week 5: 10/8 vs. Houston Texans, 1:00 PM, FOX
- Week 6: 10/15 vs. Washington Commanders, 1:00 PM, CBS
- Week 7: 10/22 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1:00 PM, FOX
- Week 8: 10/29 at Tennessee Titans, 1:00 PM, CBS
- Week 9: 11/5 vs. Minnesota Vikings, 1:00 PM, FOX
- Week 10: 11/12 at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 PM, CBS
- Week 11: BYE WEEK
- Week 12: 11/26 vs. New Orleans Saints, 1:00 PM, FOX
- Week 13: 12/3 at New York Jets, 1:00 PM, FOX
- Week 14: 12/10 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1:00 PM, CBS
- Week 15: TBD at Carolina Panthers, TBD, TBD
- Week 16: 12/24 vs. Indianapolis Colts, 1:00 PM, FOX
- Week 17: 12/31 at Chicago Bears, 1:00 PM, CBS
- Week 18: TBD at New Orleans Saints, TBD, TBD
The New Orleans Saints will finally get to start the season at home for the first time since the start of the 2019 NFL Season, with COVID and Hurricane Ida pushing the Saints away from New Orleans - it’s going to be a great start for Saints fans. With new acquisition Derek Carr from the Las Vegas Raiders, the hopeful return of Michael Thomas, and various others. This has the potential of being an extremely positive season for Dennis Allen and his New Orleans Saints.Now that the 18-week 2023 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Saints’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more.
- Saints 2022 Record: 7-10 (missed playoffs)
- Head Coach: Dennis Allen
- Key Players: Derek Carr (QB), Alvin Kamara (RB), Cameron Jordan (DE)
- Saints 2023 NFL draft results
New Orleans Saints schedule 2023 (all times Eastern)
- Week 1: 9/10 vs. Tennessee Titans, 1:00 PM, CBS
- Week 2: 9/18 at Carolina Panthers (Monday), 7:15 PM, ESPN
- Week 3: 9/24 at Green Bay Packers, 1:00 PM, FOX
- Week 4: 10/1 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1:00 PM, FOX
- Week 5: 10/8 at New England Patriots, 1:00 PM, CBS
- Week 6: 10/15 at Houston Texans, 1:00 PM, FOX
- Week 7: 10/19 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (Thursday), 8:15 PM, Amazon Prime Video
- Week 8: 10/29 at Indianapolis Colts, 1:00 PM, FOX
- Week 9: 11/5 vs. Chicago Bears, 1:00 PM, CBS
- Week 10: 11/12 at Minnesota Vikings, 1:00 PM, FOX
- Week 11: BYE WEEK
- Week 12: 11/26 at Atlanta Falcons, 1:00 PM, FOX
- Week 13: 12/3 vs. Detroit Lions, 1:00 PM, FOX
- Week 14: 12/10 vs. Carolina Panthers, 1:00 PM, FOX
- Week 15: 12/17 vs. New York Giants, 1:00 PM, FOX
- Week 16: 12/21 at Los Angeles Rams (Thursday), 8:15 PM, Amazon Prime Video
- Week 17: 12/31 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1:00 PM, FOX
- Week 18: TBD vs. Atlanta Falcons, TBD, TBD
Prime-time games
- Monday Night Football: Week 2 vs. Panthers
- Thursday Night Football: Week 7 vs. Jaguars
- Thursday Night Football: Week 16 vs. Rams
There is a new regime in Carolina for the 2023 season. This new era comes with the hiring of head coach Frank Reich after being fired from Indianapolis, and drafting new franchise quarterback Bryce Young first overall after acquiring the pick from the Chicago Bears. How will Reich and Young work for the Panthers faithful, will it be a quick turnaround or a long rebuild? Now that the 18-week 2023 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Panthers’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more.
- Panthers 2022 Record: 7-10 (missed playoffs)
- Head Coach: Frank Reich
- Key Players: Bryce Young (QB), Jaycee Horn (CB), Brian Burns (DE)
- Panthers 2023 NFL draft results
Carolina Panthers schedule 2023 (all times Eastern)
- Week 1: 9/10 at Atlanta Falcons, 1:00 PM, FOX
- Week 2: 9/18 vs. New Orleans Saints (Monday), 7:15 PM, ESPN
- Week 3: 9/24 at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 PM, CBS
- Week 4: 10/1 vs. Minnesota Vikings, 1:00 PM, FOX
- Week 5: 10/8 at Detroit Lions, 1:00 PM, FOX
- Week 6: 10/15 at Miami Dolphins, 1:00 PM, CBS
- Week 7: BYE WEEK
- Week 8: 10/29 vs. Houston Texans, 1:00 PM, FOX
- Week 9: 11/5 vs. Indianapolis Colts, 4:05 PM, CBS
- Week 10: 11/9 at Chicago Bears (Thursday), 8:15 PM, Amazon Prime Video
- Week 11: 11/19 vs. Dallas Cowboys, 1:00 PM, FOX
- Week 12: 11/26 at Tennessee Titans, 1:00 PM, FOX
- Week 13: 12/3 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1:00 PM, CBS
- Week 14: 12/10 at New Orleans Saints, 1:00 PM, FOX
- Week 15: TBD vs. Atlanta Falcons, TBD, TBD
- Week 16: 12/24 vs. Green Bay Packers, 1:00 PM, FOX
- Week 17: 12/31 at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1:00 PM, CBS
- Week 18: TBD vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, TBD, TBD
Prime-time games
- Monday Night Football: Week 2 vs. Saints
- Thursday Night Football: Week 10 vs. Bears
With all the controversy behind the ownership of the Washington Commanders, there is still a football team that needs to be established. With former QB Carson Wentz being lackluster at best for the Commanders, at the moment it looks that QB Sam Howell is now QB1. There are many questions surrounding this Commanders team, such as who will replace Chase Young? Will Howell become a legitimate starting quarterback? Will Washington make the playoffs? Now that the 18-week 2023 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Commanders’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more.
- Commanders 2022 Record: 8-8-1 (missed playoffs)
- Head Coach: Ron Rivera
- Key Players: Sam Howell (QB), Terry McLaurin (WR), Montez Sweat (DE)
- Commanders 2023 NFL draft results
Washington Commanders schedule 2023 (all times Eastern)
- Week 1: 9/10 vs. Arizona Cardinals, 1:00 PM, FOX
- Week 2: 9/17 at Denver Broncos, 4:25 PM, CBS
- Week 3: 9/24 vs. Buffalo Bills, 1:00 PM, CBS
- Week 4: 10/1 at Philadelphia Eagles, 1:00 PM, FOX
- Week 5: 10/5 vs. Chicago Bears (Thursday), 8:15 PM, Amazon Prime Video
- Week 6: 10/15 at Atlanta Falcons, 1:00 PM, CBS
- Week 7: 10/22 at New York Giants, 1:00 PM, CBS
- Week 8: 10/29 vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 1:00 PM, FOX
- Week 9: 11/5 at New England Patriots, 1:00 PM, FOX
- Week 10: 11/12 at Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 PM, FOX
- Week 11: 11/19 vs. New York Giants, 1:00 PM, FOX
- Week 12: 11/23 at Dallas Cowboys (Thursday), 4:30 PM, CBS
- Week 13: 12/3 vs. Miami Dolphins, 1:00 PM, FOX
- Week 14: BYE WEEK
- Week 15: 12/17 at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 PM, CBS
- Week 16: 12/24 at New York Jets, 1:00 PM, CBS
- Week 17: 12/31 vs. San Francisco 49ers, 1:00 PM, FOX
- Week 18: TBD, vs. Dallas Cowboys, TBD, TBD
Prime-time games
- Thursday Night Football: Week 5 vs. Bears
