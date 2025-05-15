Cam Ward, Titans will begin 2025 season on road vs. Broncos

With the NFL’s full 2025 schedule release on Wednesday, we now know where this year’s No. 1 overall pick will begin his pro career.

Quarterback Cam Ward and the Titans will play the Broncos on the road in Week 1 with a 4:05 p.m. ET start time on FOX.

Ward’s first home game will come the following week against the Rams at 1:00 p.m. ET on CBS, which means Tennessee’s first two 2025 opponents were in the postseason last year.

The Titans are not scheduled for any standalone games in 2025, though they do have two games currently in featured windows. In Week 8, Tennessee’s road matchup with Indianapolis is slated for 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS. Then in Week 15, the Titans’ road matchup with the 49ers is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX.

Additionally, Tennessee’s Aug. 22 preseason matchup with Minnesota will be broadcast nationally on CBS at 8 p.m. ET.