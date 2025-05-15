 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_nickcagemadden_250514.jpg
First look at Nicolas Cage playing John Madden
nbc_pft_grabbag_250514.jpg
Grab Bag: NBA storylines turned NFL
nbc_pft_treyhendrickson_250514.jpg
Hendrickson says he won’t play without a new deal

Other PFT Content

Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_nickcagemadden_250514.jpg
First look at Nicolas Cage playing John Madden
nbc_pft_grabbag_250514.jpg
Grab Bag: NBA storylines turned NFL
nbc_pft_treyhendrickson_250514.jpg
Hendrickson says he won’t play without a new deal

Other PFT Content

Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cam Ward, Titans will begin 2025 season on road vs. Broncos

  
Published May 14, 2025 09:18 PM

With the NFL’s full 2025 schedule release on Wednesday, we now know where this year’s No. 1 overall pick will begin his pro career.

Quarterback Cam Ward and the Titans will play the Broncos on the road in Week 1 with a 4:05 p.m. ET start time on FOX.

Ward’s first home game will come the following week against the Rams at 1:00 p.m. ET on CBS, which means Tennessee’s first two 2025 opponents were in the postseason last year.

The Titans are not scheduled for any standalone games in 2025, though they do have two games currently in featured windows. In Week 8, Tennessee’s road matchup with Indianapolis is slated for 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS. Then in Week 15, the Titans’ road matchup with the 49ers is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX.

Additionally, Tennessee’s Aug. 22 preseason matchup with Minnesota will be broadcast nationally on CBS at 8 p.m. ET.