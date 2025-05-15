 Skip navigation
Bills have five standalone games on 2025 schedule

  
Published May 14, 2025 09:02 PM

The 2025 season will mark the Bills’ final year at the current Highmark Stadium before they move across the street to their new home field next year.

Buffalo will begin and end the commemorative season at home, beginning with the 2024 postseason rematch against the Ravens.

While there is almost always a risk of snow in Buffalo, the Bills will have three of their last five games at home — including each of the last two. Cincinnati will come to town for Week 14 on Dec. 7. Then Philadelphia visits in Week 17 on Dec. 28 and the Jets will be in town for the last regular-season game at the current Highmark Stadium in Week 18.

Buffalo has been one of the league’s top teams throughout the 2020s, winning five consecutive AFC East titles. But the Bills are slated for just five standalone games in 2025.

The first will come in Week 1 against the Ravens. The Bills will host the Dolphins in Week 3 on Thursday night and the Patriots in Week 5 on Sunday night. Then in Week 6, the Bills will be in Atlanta to face the Falcons on Monday night.

But after that, Buffalo’s lone remaining primetime game is in Week 12 when the club visits Houston for a Thursday night matchup. The Bills do have games scheduled at 4:25 p.m. on Sundays against the Chiefs (Week 9), the Steelers (Week 13), the Bengals (Week 14), and the Eagles (Week 17).