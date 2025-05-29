NFL announces five nationally televised preseason games

Each of the NFL’s five main TV partners will have a nationally televised game in the preseason, and today the NFL announced the schedule for those games.

The 2025 NFL preseason kicks off on NBC with the Hall of Fame Game, with the Chargers facing the Lions in Canton, Ohio, at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, July 31.

Two nationally televised games will take place in Week Two of the preseason: The Bills will be in Chicago to face the Bears on Sunday, August 17 at 8 p.m. ET on Fox. And the Bengals will be in Washington to face the Commanders on Monday, August 18 at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.

And two more nationally televised games will take place in Week Three of the preseason: The Patriots will play at the Giants on Thursday, August 21 at 8 p.m. ET on Prime Video, and the Vikings will play at the Titans on Friday, August 22 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.