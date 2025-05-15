Cowboys play six games in a row against teams that won at least 11 games last season

The Cowboys will become the first team in NFL history to play four Thursday games in a single-season. They also will become the first team in NFL history to play six consecutive games against teams that won at least 11 games the previous season, per the Elias Sports Bureau.

The Cowboys face a gauntlet in Weeks 12-17, with their six opponents those weeks having made the playoffs in 2024. The Eagles (14-3), Chiefs (15-2), Lions (15-2), Vikings (14-3), Chargers (11-6) and Commanders (12-5) went a combined 81-21.

The only good news is four of the games are at home, with the only road games to Detroit and Washington.

“We’ve got a spicy schedule at the end when you you compare it to last year’s playoff teams,” Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said Thursday, via Todd Archer of ESPN. “We have a big run there playing a lot of playoff teams. We look forward to that and Schotty [coach Brian Schottenheimer] is fired up about the schedule, and we’re ready to go.”