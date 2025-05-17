Ben Johnson is pleased the Bears got the earliest bye week

When the 2025 NFL schedule came out, Bears coach Ben Johnson find out that his team gets its bye in Week Five, the earliest bye week this year. And Johnson is pleased about that.

Johnson said on The Herd that assessing his team for a month and then getting a week for the coaches to evaluate what they need to work on should be ideal for a first-year staff.

“I actually like where that bye week is, because it usually takes about four weeks into the season to find out who you are as a team, what you do well, what you don’t do well, and that’s a good time so we can reflect on that as a coaching staff so we can hone in on what we want to be for the remaining three-quarters of the season,” Johnson said.

Johnson said he knows it will take time for his team, with a new head coach, new assistants and a lot of new players, to be on the same page.

“It can take up to half the season before they really start to mesh and come together,” Johnson said.

Some coaches prefer a later bye week because they like to give their players some extra rest heading into a playoff run. But Johnson thinks the extra time off early in the season gives the Bears a better chance of being in the playoff hunt at the end of the season.