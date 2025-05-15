Commanders will face four opponents coming off byes in 2025

The Commanders will play some well-rested opponents this season.

The NFL schedule makers gave Washington four games against teams coming off their bye weeks, which is the most of any team in the NFL this season.

The Commanders will see the Bears in Week Six, Seahawks in Week Nine, Broncos in Week 13, and Giants in Week 15, all coming off their byes. The Commanders’ bye is in Week 12 at the same time as the Broncos, so Washington does not get to play a less-rested team after its own bye week.

According to Seth Walder of ESPN, only 10 teams since 2002 have had to play four different opponents coming off their byes.

The good news for the Commanders is that bye weeks have become less important in recent years, and last year teams coming off their byes actually had a losing record. So the extra rest may not help the Commanders’ opponents all that much.