Titans, Saints, Browns have no primetime games scheduled in 2025

When the NFL schedule is released, the league inherently tells us what it thinks about how well a team may do in the coming year based on how many times it gets featured in a primetime window.

While each team used to play at least once on Thursday night, that’s no longer the case.

For 2025, the Titans, Saints, and Browns each do not have a primetime game.

Of those three teams, only Cleveland will play in a standalone window. The Browns will take on the Vikings in London in Week 5 at 9:30 a.m. ET on NFL Network.

Otherwise, Cleveland has just two games that do not start at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday — a Week 11 home game against the Ravens (4:25 p.m. on CBS) and Week 12’s visit to Las Vegas (4:05 p.m. on CBS).

Tennessee plays all games on Sunday, with five games starting in the late-afternoon window. Of those, just one is in the Eastern or Central time zone, the club’s Week 8 visit to Indianapolis.

The Saints have six games starting in the late-afternoon window, with two of them visits to Seattle and Los Angeles.

With flexible scheduling, any of these three teams could play their way into a primetime slot later in the season.