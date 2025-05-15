 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

snfschedule.jpg
Analyzing 2025 Sunday Night Football schedule
nbc_pft_revengegames_250515.jpg
PFT Draft: Top revenge games in 2025
nbc_pft_dolphins_250515.jpg
Dolphins in spotlight with five primetime games

Other PFT Content

Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

snfschedule.jpg
Analyzing 2025 Sunday Night Football schedule
nbc_pft_revengegames_250515.jpg
PFT Draft: Top revenge games in 2025
nbc_pft_dolphins_250515.jpg
Dolphins in spotlight with five primetime games

Other PFT Content

Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Titans, Saints, Browns have no primetime games scheduled in 2025

  
Published May 15, 2025 09:52 AM

When the NFL schedule is released, the league inherently tells us what it thinks about how well a team may do in the coming year based on how many times it gets featured in a primetime window.

While each team used to play at least once on Thursday night, that’s no longer the case.

For 2025, the Titans, Saints, and Browns each do not have a primetime game.

Of those three teams, only Cleveland will play in a standalone window. The Browns will take on the Vikings in London in Week 5 at 9:30 a.m. ET on NFL Network.

Otherwise, Cleveland has just two games that do not start at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday — a Week 11 home game against the Ravens (4:25 p.m. on CBS) and Week 12’s visit to Las Vegas (4:05 p.m. on CBS).

Tennessee plays all games on Sunday, with five games starting in the late-afternoon window. Of those, just one is in the Eastern or Central time zone, the club’s Week 8 visit to Indianapolis.

The Saints have six games starting in the late-afternoon window, with two of them visits to Seattle and Los Angeles.

With flexible scheduling, any of these three teams could play their way into a primetime slot later in the season.