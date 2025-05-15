Art Rooney II “not crazy” about Steelers having night games late in season

The Steelers answered one of the two big questions looming over the team on Wednesday when they learned their schedule for the 2025 season.

It begins with an immediate reference to the other big question as the Steelers will be in New Jersey to face the Jets in Week One. They’ll likely play against former Steeler Justin Fields and the general feeling is that former Jet Aaron Rodgers will be leading the Pittsburgh offense, but everyone’s still waiting for official word of Rodgers’s plan.

If part of the holdup was a desire to avoid the slew of primetime games that the Jets were scheduled for during their two seasons with Rodgers, he’ll likely be pleased with the schedule. The Steelers are playing on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET in four of their first five games before playing on Thursday night in Week Seven and Sunday night in Week Eight. They’ll be in Los Angeles on a Sunday night in Week 10 and they’ll host the Dolphins on Monday night in Week 15.

After the schedule was announced, Steelers owner Art Rooney II said he doesn’t have “major complaints” but did have some quibbles with the L.A. trip and timing of those standalone games.

“We’re not crazy about having the night games late in the season,” Rooney said, via the team’s website. “It happens, and it’s not a big, big deal, but we would prefer not to have too many night games late in the season. Obviously I also look for the long trips and how they fall, and unfortunately we have a Sunday night game in Los Angeles. Not crazy about the playing those night games on the West Coast.”

If Rodgers is a Steeler and things go better than they did with the Jets, Rooney may have more night games to complain about due to flex scheduling but, for now, there are just four of them on the slate.