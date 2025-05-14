 Skip navigation
NFL: FEB 09 Super Bowl LIX - Eagles vs Chiefs
Eagles’ active slate of standalone games makes tush-push ban more likely
Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
Report: Jets will host the Steelers (and presumably Aaron Rodgers) in Week 1

  
Published May 14, 2025 01:22 PM

For the third straight season, Aaron Rodgers will be starting the season in a game involving the Jets.

If he signs with the Steelers. And if the report that is circulating regarding the Week 1 schedule is accurate.

Matt O’Leary of the Just Jets podcast reports that the Jets will open the 2025 season by hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers. If accurate, it means Rodgers will be back in New Jersey, right out of the gates.

First, Rodgers has to sign with the Steelers. It’s widely believed that he will.

Colin Cowherd recently suggested that Rodgers is waiting to see the schedule before making a final decision. If that’s accurate, would it make him more likely or less likely to pick Pittsburgh?

Again, if the report is accurate, it’s a very juicy option for Week 1. Too juicy, it seems, to be tucked into the full slate of early games.

Even without Rodgers on the Steelers, former Steelers quarterback Justin Fields will likely be starting for the Jets.

If Rodgers joins the Steelers, he’ll also see the Packers (in Pittsburgh) and the Vikings (in Ireland) in 2025. And he’ll get a chance to return to Chicago, where he can once again remind Bears fans that he still owns them.

It all becomes official at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday night. If Rodgers hopes to upstage the schedule release, he can announce his intention to join the Steelers 15 minutes or so before the full slate of 272 games is announced.