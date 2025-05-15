Steelers (and maybe Aaron Rodgers) get four prime-time games

Last year, Aaron Rodgers and the Jets had a slew of early-season standalone games, including a pair of Sunday-Thursday short weeks. This year, Aaron Rodgers (maybe) and the Steelers enter the schedule with only four prime-time games.

The Steelers will visit the Bengals on Thursday night in Week 7, before hosting the Packers under the lights and in front of the NBC cameras in Week 8.

In Week 10, the Steelers face the Chargers in L.A. on Sunday Night Football. In Week 15, they host the Dolphins on Monday night.

Nine Steelers games are set for a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff, including the Week 1 opener at the Jets and Week 12 at the Bears. It’s odd, to say the least, that Rodgers’s potential return to MetLife Stadium wasn’t earmarked for a standalone spot.

Week 1 isn’t the only potential revenge game for a prominent new member of the Steelers. In Week Two, they host receiver DK Metcalf’s Seahawks.

We know Metcalf is a Steeler. We still don’t know whether Rodgers will be. If it happens, expect it to occur before the OTAs begin on May 26.