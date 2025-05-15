 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_nickcagemadden_250514.jpg
First look at Nicolas Cage playing John Madden
nbc_pft_grabbag_250514.jpg
Grab Bag: NBA storylines turned NFL
nbc_pft_treyhendrickson_250514.jpg
Hendrickson says he won’t play without a new deal

Other PFT Content

Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_nickcagemadden_250514.jpg
First look at Nicolas Cage playing John Madden
nbc_pft_grabbag_250514.jpg
Grab Bag: NBA storylines turned NFL
nbc_pft_treyhendrickson_250514.jpg
Hendrickson says he won’t play without a new deal

Other PFT Content

Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Steelers (and maybe Aaron Rodgers) get four prime-time games

  
Published May 14, 2025 08:13 PM

Last year, Aaron Rodgers and the Jets had a slew of early-season standalone games, including a pair of Sunday-Thursday short weeks. This year, Aaron Rodgers (maybe) and the Steelers enter the schedule with only four prime-time games.

The Steelers will visit the Bengals on Thursday night in Week 7, before hosting the Packers under the lights and in front of the NBC cameras in Week 8.

In Week 10, the Steelers face the Chargers in L.A. on Sunday Night Football. In Week 15, they host the Dolphins on Monday night.

Nine Steelers games are set for a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff, including the Week 1 opener at the Jets and Week 12 at the Bears. It’s odd, to say the least, that Rodgers’s potential return to MetLife Stadium wasn’t earmarked for a standalone spot.

Week 1 isn’t the only potential revenge game for a prominent new member of the Steelers. In Week Two, they host receiver DK Metcalf’s Seahawks.

We know Metcalf is a Steeler. We still don’t know whether Rodgers will be. If it happens, expect it to occur before the OTAs begin on May 26.