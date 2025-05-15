 Skip navigation
Panthers talking to Texans, Steelers about joint practices this summer

  
Published May 15, 2025 03:57 PM

The Panthers have one set of joint practices scheduled for this summer and they’d like to add more to the schedule.

Head coach Dave Canales said at a Thursday press conference that the team has reached out to the Steelers and Texans about working out together in August. They will be in Houston for a game in the second week of the preseason and they’ll host the Steelers in their final preseason game.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski announced earlier in the offseason that his team would practice with the Panthers ahead of the preseason opener for both clubs.

The Panthers practiced with the Jets last summer during Canales’s first preseason as their head coach.