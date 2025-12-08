 Skip navigation
Zach Ertz will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL

  
December 8, 2025

Commanders head coach Dan Quinn said on Sunday that “the early signals aren’t good” about tight end Zach Ertz’s knee injury and further tests confirmed the team’s fears about the nature of the injury.

Quinn said at his Monday press conference that Ertz suffered a torn ACL. He will have surgery to repair the injury and will miss the rest of the season.

Ertz had one catch in Sunday’s loss to the Vikings before being carted off with his leg in a brace. He had 50 catches for 504 yards and four touchdowns for the season.

Ertz signed a one-year contract with the Commanders for this season. If he plays in 2026, it will be his 14th NFL season.