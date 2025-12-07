Commanders fear a torn ACL for Zach Ertz

Commanders tight end Zach Ertz was emotional as he left the sideline on a cart in Sunday’s 31-0 loss to the Vikings.

Vikings safety Jay Ward lowered his helmet and hit Ertz’s right knee as Ertz stretched for a high throw with 2:05 left in the third quarter. The team’s medical staff placed Ertz in a full leg brace.

The Commanders quickly ruled him out.

Coach Dan Quinn said after the game that “the early signals aren’t good” when asked about a torn ACL.

Ertz will undergo an MRI on his injury on Monday to confirm the bad news.

He had one catch for 11 yards on Sunday and likely will finish his season with 50 catches for 504 yards and four touchdowns.