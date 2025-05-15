Thursday Night Football: Commanders-Packers will begin 2025 slate on Prime Video

Thursday Night Football will begin its fourth season on Prime Video with a matchup between the Commanders and Packers in Week 2.

Both teams reached the postseason in 2024 and feature exciting young quarterbacks in Washington’s Jayden Daniels and Green Bay’s Jordan Love.

The Dolphins, Bills, Seahawks, Rams, and Broncos will each have a pair of Thursday night games on Prime Video. While the Eagles also will be featured on Prime Video twice, one of those games will be on Black Friday against the Bears.

Prime Video’s final regular season game will be the Christmas Night matchup between the Chiefs and Broncos, with Dec. 25 falling on a Thursday in 2025.

Prime Video will also host an exclusive Wild Card round postseason matchup on Jan. 10 or Jan. 11 to round out its slate.

The full Prime Video Thursday Night Football schedule for the 2025 season is:

Week 2: Commanders at Packers

Week 3: Dolphins at Bills

Week 4: Seahawks at Cardinals

Week 5: 49ers at Rams

Week 6: Eagles at Giants

Week 7: Steelers at Bengals

Week 8: Vikings at Chargers

Week 9: Ravens at Dolphins

Week 10: Raiders at Broncos

Week 11: Jets at Patriots

Week 12: Bills at Texans

Week 13 (Black Friday): Bears at Eagles

Week 14: Cowboys at Lions

Week 15: Falcons at Buccaneers

Week 16: Rams at Seahawks

Week 17 (Christmas night): Broncos at Chiefs

