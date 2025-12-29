Giants beat Raiders 34-10, puts Las Vegas in position for No. 1 overall pick

The Raiders have a leg up on the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 draft.

The Giants defeated Las Vegas 34-10 on Sunday, getting the club’s third win of the season and stopping a nine-game losing streak.

Jaxson Dart rushed for a pair of touchdowns while completing 22-of-30 passes for 207 yards. He finished with 50 yards on six carries with a pair of TDs.

Devin Singletary had New York’s other offensive touchdown, having opened the scoring with a 1-yard run as time expired in the first quarter.

Returner Deonte Banks brought a kick back 95 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter.

Wan’Dale Robinson led with 11 catches for 113 yards.

For Las Vegas, quarterback Geno Smith suffered an ankle injury early in the fourth quarter after throwing his second interception of the day. He was attempting to help get safety Dane Belton down after making the pick, but got his lower leg turned around under a teammate.

He was announced as questionable and subsequently ruled out.

Smith was 20-of-28 for 176 yards with a touchdown and his two picks at the time of his exit. Kenny Pickett came in to end the game and was 2-of-2 for 16 yards.

Michael Mayer led with nine receptions for 89 yards. Ashton Jeanty finished with 60 yards on 16 carries.

Now at 3-13, the Giants will finish the 2025 season at home against the Cowboys next weekend.

The Raiders have now tied a franchise record with 14 losses in a season. But they are now also the current owners of the 2026 No. 1 overall pick. The only time the Raiders have ever selected at No. 1 overall was 2007, when the club drafted quarterback JaMarcus Russell.

Las Vegas will finish the season at home against division-rival Kansas City.