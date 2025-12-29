Myles Garrett: Steelers were more concerned about me getting sack record than winning

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett alleged earlier this season that the Steelers are coached to hold him rather than give up a sack to him. Multiple Steelers players denied it last week before Sunday’s game.

The Steelers were not called for a holding penalty, and Garrett didn’t get a sack to set the NFL’s single-season sack record.

After the Browns’ 13-6 win over the Steelers, though, Garrett said what everyone saw: The Steelers’ obsession with Garrett getting the record came at the expense of winning the game.

The Steelers had 291 total yards, with Aaron Rodgers throwing for only 168, his fifth-lowest total this season. He averaged only 3.5 air yards on his 21 completions and was 4-of-15 on passes thrown more than 5 air yards downfield, per ESPN, though he did play without wideouts DK Metcalf and Calvin Austin. Rodgers’ average time to throw was 2.39 seconds, his fourth quickest in a game this season.

The Steelers lost, but they did a good job protecting T.J. Watt’s record.

“I mean, to an extent [the Steelers had the record on their mind]. I feel like they were more worried about keeping me away from Aaron than getting the win, and I think that’s what came back to bite him,” Garrett said, via Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN. “So, they’ll have to fight it out with Baltimore next week. But I’m just proud of the guys for fighting and getting this one. That’s the main thing, and I’m always going to keep it that.”

Garrett has 22 sacks, a half-sack from the record of 22.5 shared by Watt and Hall of Famer Michael Strahan. He ended Sunday’s game with a tackle, a quarterback hit and three quarterback pressures.

The Steelers used double teams and chips to keep Garrett from sacking Rodgers.

“We didn’t do anything against Myles that we don’t normally do against Myles,” Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said. “The sack records are irrelevant. We got to minimize him if we want to engineer victory. We did the same thing last time we played him. I didn’t think he had any sacks in that game either. And so, we didn’t take a different approach because of the gravity of the record. It’s just standard business when you’re playing these guys and him.”

The Browns close out the season against the Bengals in Garrett’s final chance for the record, while the Steelers will play the Ravens for the AFC North title in a win-or-go-home game. The Steelers would have clinched the division with a win over the Browns.

Garrett remains confident he will end up with the record, though it won’t come at home.

“Absolutely. Why shouldn’t I be?” he said. “Four more quarters, 60 more minutes. However you want to draw it up, it’ll get done.”