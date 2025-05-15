Packers QBs coach Sean Mannion has a plan on how to get most out of Jordan Love

Jordan Love is entering his sixth NFL season, and he’s getting his third quarterbacks coach.

Former NFL quarterback Sean Mannion was promoted to the job after Tom Clements retired. Luke Getsy was the team’s quarterbacks coach for Love’s first two seasons.

Mannion, whose playing career ended in 2023, was a first-year NFL coach last season when he served as an offensive assistant for the Packers. But Mannion is bringing his experience as a backup quarterback to the quarterbacks room, pointing to 2017 when he was with the Rams, who had Packers coach Matt LaFleur as offensive coordinator.

He expects to use that “transformative” experience with LaFleur to get the best out of Love.

“I think it’s ownership of our progressions and timing and reading with our feet,” Mannion said of the position, via Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette. “And then just the fundamentals of the position. For me, it really starts with footwork. That’s something that all quarterbacks need to focus on, but I know really when I first was exposed to it was with Matt in L.A. in 2017. It was kind of a foundational moment in my playing career. I got so much better from understanding how the footwork helps your accuracy; it helps your decision making; it helps the timing of the play.

“That’s really the starting point with any quarterback, but Jordan in particular. We really just always want to have that point of emphasis at the forefront of our mind.”

Love has been a solid starter, with an 18-15 record, 60 touchdowns and 25 interceptions, but there is room for improvement. Love has yet to make a Pro Bowl.

“It’s the same staff,” Mannion said. “It’s the same system. Now I’m stepping into a role that Tom had, so I want to make it familiar with Jordan, but I kind of sprinkle in some things from my own experience to maybe just change things up here and there, try to stimulate a couple things with his development. But we want it to be familiar with Jordan and really just getting feedback from Matt, [offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich], everybody in the QB room on how we can best support Jordan. Because, ultimately, that’s what is most important.”