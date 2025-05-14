Jayden Reed showing leadership by taking Packers’ new WRs under his wing

Before the Packers took Matthew Golden and Savion Williams in the NFL draft last month, running back Josh Jacobs was outspoken about the team’s need for a No. 1 receiver. None of that sat well with Jayden Reed, who led the team in receptions and receiving yards in each of his first two seasons.

Reed’s agent reportedly recently met with General Manager Brian Gutekunst to “clarify” Reed’s standing with the team.

Reed, though, has taken the new receivers under his wing in the offseason program.

“Probably the biggest growth is the way his leadership has been right now,” Packers passing game coordinator Jason Vrable said, via Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette. “I really want to commend him because he’s standing behind Matthew Golden right now helping him out with every single play. He’s going over with Mecole Hardman, who just got here, and he’s the one guy right now that I feel – all our guys, the brotherhood is strong right now – but he is like, ‘I’m going out of my way,’ because he is a natural leader, and he always has been.”

The Packers ended last season with five active receivers on their gameday roster. All five are back along with the additions of Golden, Williams and Hardman. Christian Watson is expected to begin the season on injured reserve after tearing his ACL in the regular-season finale against the Bears.

“I know that right now we’re as deep as our receiver room has been in my mind in probably four or five years,” Vrable said, “and maybe even better than that. It could be if things go the right way.”