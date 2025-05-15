Charles Woodson to buy ownership stake in Browns

Another former player is buying into a team’s ownership group.

Per Dianna Russini of TheAthletic.com, Hall of Famer Charles Woodson is buying 0.1 percent of the Browns from the Haslam family.

Jimmy and Dee Haslam are the Browns’ majority owners.

The sale to Woodson is contingent on him removing his name, image, and likeness from the packaging of new bottles of the wine and whisky business he’s involved in so as to not violate the league’s alcohol policy.

He also will be subject to similar broadcasting rules as Tom Brady, though Woodson does not regularly do color commentary for games.

Woodson is a Fremont, Ohio native, which is about 85 miles west of Cleveland.

The Raiders’ No. 4 overall pick out of Michigan in 1998, Woodson played 254 career games over 18 seasons for the Raiders and Packers. He was a three-time All-Pro, 1998 AP defensive rookie of the year, 2009 AP defensive player of the year, and won Super Bowl XLV with Green Bay.

He was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2021.