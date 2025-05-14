Packers to sign WR Jadon Janke

The Packers are set to make another addition to their wide receiving group.

Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports that they will sign Jadon Janke. There’s no word of any corresponding moves.

Janke caught 170 passes for 2,800 yards and 30 touchdowns in 67 games at South Dakota State before going undrafted last year. He spent time with the Dolphins and the Texans, but did not appear in any regular season games for either team.

The Packers drafted Matthew Golden and Savion Williams in April. They join Jayden Reed, Romeo Doubs, Christian Watson, Dontayvion Wicks, Mecole Hardman, Bo Melton, Malik Heath, Julian Hicks, and Cornelius Johnson on the depth chart.