 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_nickcagemadden_250514.jpg
First look at Nicolas Cage playing John Madden
nbc_pft_grabbag_250514.jpg
Grab Bag: NBA storylines turned NFL
nbc_pft_treyhendrickson_250514.jpg
Hendrickson says he won’t play without a new deal

Other PFT Content

Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_nickcagemadden_250514.jpg
First look at Nicolas Cage playing John Madden
nbc_pft_grabbag_250514.jpg
Grab Bag: NBA storylines turned NFL
nbc_pft_treyhendrickson_250514.jpg
Hendrickson says he won’t play without a new deal

Other PFT Content

Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Packers to sign WR Jadon Janke

  
Published May 14, 2025 03:32 PM

The Packers are set to make another addition to their wide receiving group.

Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports that they will sign Jadon Janke. There’s no word of any corresponding moves.

Janke caught 170 passes for 2,800 yards and 30 touchdowns in 67 games at South Dakota State before going undrafted last year. He spent time with the Dolphins and the Texans, but did not appear in any regular season games for either team.

The Packers drafted Matthew Golden and Savion Williams in April. They join Jayden Reed, Romeo Doubs, Christian Watson, Dontayvion Wicks, Mecole Hardman, Bo Melton, Malik Heath, Julian Hicks, and Cornelius Johnson on the depth chart.