Nick Sirianni on Brandon Graham: If he’s out there, he’ll make plays to help us win

The Chiefs aren’t carrying any major injury concerns into Super Bowl LIX and the Eagles’ biggest question mark on that front is defensive end Brandon Graham.

Graham is trying to return from the torn triceps he suffered in Week 12 of the regular season and he returned to practice last week. The Eagles said he would have been questionable to play in a game last weekend and head coach Nick Sirianni indicated at his Wednesday press conference that he’s in a similar spot as the practice week gets set to begin.

Sirianni also noted that it would be a big plus for the Eagles if Graham is able to play.

“We’ll see here is by the end of the week,” Sirianni said. “If he’s able to be out there with us, it would mean a lot to this football team. Just his leadership — Obviously his ability to play and the things he can do, but it would mean a lot for us out there. If he’s out there, I know he’ll make plays that help us win the football game.”

The Eagles will release their first practice report of the week on Wednesday and they will need to activate Graham from injured reserve if he is going to play on Sunday.