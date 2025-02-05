Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter is dealing with an illness just four days before Super Bowl LIX.

Carter, who missed today’s session with the media, is sick, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The Eagles will file a practice injury report this afternoon that explains whether Carter participated in practice and if so whether he was limited by his illness.

Carter has emerged in his second NFL season as one of the best defensive linemen in the NFL, and the Eagles want him to be at full speed against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.