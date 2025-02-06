Multiple Eagles players are dealing with an illness ahead of the Super Bowl

Multiple players are dealing with an illness this week, three days ahead of Super Bowl LIX.

Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson told the Philadelphia Inquirer that he knew of “four or five” players on the team who are battling an illness and that something has been going around the team since before they left for New Orleans.

Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter was limited in practice and missed media availability on Wednesday because of an illness. Quinyon Mitchell reportedly has laryngitis. There’s been no word on the names of the other players who are sick.

Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio told NBC Sports Philadelphia that an illness is going around through some of the team.

Despite that, Eagles players and coaches have indicated that no one is sick enough that they’re in jeopardy of missing the Super Bowl.