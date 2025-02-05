 Skip navigation
Brandon Graham says he’s feeling good, optimistic about playing on Sunday

  
Published February 5, 2025 05:04 PM

When Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham tore his triceps in Week 12, it was believed to be a season-ending injury. But the Eagles’ season has now extended to the Super Bowl, and Graham thinks he can play.

Graham told reporters today that he’s feeling good and is optimistic about playing on Sunday against the Chiefs.

“I feel good. No issues. I haven’t had too many problems,” Graham said.

The Eagles still need to activate Graham from injured reserve for him to be eligible to play in the Super Bowl, and they haven’t done so yet. But between Graham’s comments and the comments from Eagles coach Nick Sirianni, it sure sounds like Graham is likely to be on the field for Super Bowl LIX.

It also could be the last career game for Graham, who will turn 37 in April and has been with the Eagles since they drafted him in the first round in 2010. Concluding his career by returning from an injury and winning the Super Bowl would be as good an ending as it gets.