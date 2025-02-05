 Skip navigation
Andy Reid says Chiefs have no injuries to report

  
Published February 5, 2025 11:16 AM

It doesn’t look like injuries are going to be an issue for the Chiefs heading into Super Bowl LIX.

Head coach Andy Reid said at his Wednesday press conference that there were no injuries to report as the team heads into their first practice since arriving in New Orleans for Sunday’s game against the Saints. Reid said every player on the roster will take part in that practice session.

That was also the case during the Chiefs’ practices in Kansas City last week. Wide receiver Skyy Moore was the only player to receive an injury designation for a hypothetical game last Sunday and would have been doubtful to participate, although he’s on injured reserve so will needto be activated in order to have any chance of playing.

The injury outlook could change if something goes wrong in practice, but, for now, it looks like health will be the least of the team’s concerns.