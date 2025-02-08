Andy Reid: We’re in a good spot heading into Super Bowl LIX

The Chiefs wrapped up their on-field preparations for Super Bowl LIX on Friday.

The team’s final practice session at Tulane featured special teams work and situational drills as the Chiefs put the finishing touches on their plans for Sunday’s game against the Eagles. Head coach Andy Reid said that his team “powered through it” and that he feels like the team is where it needs to be as they try to become the first team in NFL history to win three straight Super Bowls.

“We’re in a good spot,” Reid said, via a pool report by Luke Johnson of the New Orleans Times-Picayune. “You’ve got to make sure you stay focused the next couple days and keep getting yourself ready. We’ll get a walk through in tomorrow and then go play.”

The only blip for the Chiefs came when practice squad defensive lineman Fabien Lovett left practice due to an illness, but he was not expected to be in the lineup on Sunday and the entire 53-man roster is good to go for the Super Bowl.