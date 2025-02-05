Patrick Mahomes can soon be second only to Tom Brady in playoff and Super Bowl history

Tom Brady is easily the greatest postseason quarterback in NFL history. But Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has put himself into a position where he could be the clear No. 2 with a win over the Eagles on Super Bowl Sunday.

Here’s where Mahomes stands in some of the NFL’s most important playoff quarterback categories:

Wins by a starting quarterback: The Chiefs have won 17 postseason games with Mahomes as their starting quarterback. Mahomes has surpassed Joe Montana, who won 16 postseason games, for the second-most wins by a playoff starting quarterback in NFL history. Brady has the record, with 35 postseason wins.

Super Bowl starts: Mahomes will start his fifth Super Bowl on Sunday, moving him into a tie with John Elway for the second-most ever. Brady started 10 Super Bowls.

Super Bowl wins: Mahomes can win his fourth Super Bowl on Sunday, which would move him into a tie with Terry Bradshaw and Joe Montana for the second-most ever. Brady won seven Super Bowls.

Super Bowl MVPs: Mahomes has won three Super Bowl MVPs, tied with Montana for the second-most ever. If he wins his fourth on Sunday, he’ll be one behind Brady, who won five Super Bowl MVPs.

Passer rating: Mahomes’ 105.8 playoff passer rating is the second-best ever among quarterbacks with at least 150 career postseason pass attempts. Baker Mayfield is the record holder at 105.9.

Passing touchdowns: Mahomes has thrown for 43 touchdown passes in the playoffs, fifth-most all time. If he throws three more, he’ll surpass Joe Montana and Aaron Rodgers, who are tied for second with 45. Brady has the record with 88.

Passing yards: Mahomes has 5,557 passing yards in the playoffs, good for No. 7 all time, and he has a chance of moving ahead of Montana (5,772), Brett Favre (5,855) and Rodgers (5,894) and into fourth place all time on Super Bowl Sunday. Tom Brady’s record of 13,400 career postseason passing yards is safe for many years.

Passes completed: Mahomes has 490 completions in the postseason, which is No. 5 all time. At Super Bowl LIX he’ll likely move ahead of Ben Roethlisberger (498) and Rodgers (501) and into third place all time. Tom Brady’s record is 1,200 playoff completions.