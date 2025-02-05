 Skip navigation
Eagles moneyline is the most popular Super Bowl bet

  
The Chiefs are the favorites in Super Bowl LIX, but bettors like the odds they’re getting on the Eagles.

The most popular Super Bowl bet is on the Eagles moneyline, according to BetMGM.

The Eagles opened as +110 underdogs, which means a $100 bet will pay $110 if they win. The Chiefs opened as -130 favorites, which means a bettor has to wager $130 to win $100 if the Chiefs win. With more money coming in on the Eagles, those lines have started to shift, with the Eagles now at even odds at many sports books, and the Chiefs down to -120.

The point spread has also shifted slightly at some books, with the Chiefs going from 1.5-point favorites to 1-point favorites.

More bettors are putting their money on the Eagles than on the Chiefs in every state except Kansas.