Kyler Murray throws back-to-back interceptions for first time in his career

  
Published December 8, 2024 05:00 PM

Kyler Murray had never thrown back-to-back interceptions in his career. Until Sunday.

The Cardinals quarterback was picked by Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones on a pass intended for Marvin Harrison Jr. Jones’ 12-yard return to the Arizona 19 set up the Seahawks for Geno Smith’s touchdown pass to Jaxon Smith-Njigba on the next play.

The Cardinals had a run on first down on their next possession before Murray was picked by free safety Coby Bryant on a pass intended for Zay Jones. Bryant’s 9-yard return to the Arizona 46 set up Zach Charbonnet’s 1-yard touchdown run.

Murray has thrown five interceptions the past seven quarters after throwing only three picks in the first 10 weeks.

He threw a 41-yard touchdown pass to Michael Wilson on the Cardinals’ first possession for an early 7-0 lead.

The Cardinals now trail 17-10, and Murray is 6-of-11 for 95 yards.