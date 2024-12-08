Kenneth Walker will not play on Sunday

Running back Kenneth Walker won’t be part of the Seahawks’ effort to move closer to an NFC West title on Sunday.

Walker was listed as questionable to play with ankle and calf injuries on the team’s final injury report of the week, but his condition did not improve as hoped. The Seahawks announced that Walker has been ruled out well ahead of kickoff against the Cardinals in Arizona.

Zach Charbonnet will now be the lead back for Seattle. Kenny McIntosh is on the 53-man roster as the third-string back and the Seahawks also elevated George Holani from the practice squad.

The Seahawks go into Sunday’s game with a one-game lead on the Cardinals in the division and a win would give them a season sweep of Arizona.