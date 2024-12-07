Cardinals add Jalen Thompson to injury report due to illness

The Cardinals added a defensive starter to their injury report on Saturday.

Safety Jalen Thompson is now considered questionable to play against the Seahawks. Thompson is dealing with an illness.

Thompson has started all 10 games he’s played this season and returned to the lineup last Sunday after missing two games with an ankle injury. He has 60 tackles, two passes defensed, and a fumble recovery in those appearances.

Defensive lineman Naquan Jones (elbow) and Dante Stills (back) are also listed as questionable to play for Arizona on Sunday. Cornerback Elijah Jones (ankle) was listed as out, so he will remain on injured reserve for at least one more week.